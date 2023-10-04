x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting in New Pathways area leaves person critically injured

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 8 a.m. at McKinley Street and Tate Avenue.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the New Pathways area.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting Oct. 4 around 8 a.m. at McKinley Street and Tate Avenue, where officers found a person seriously injured. 

The person was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. 

MPD said there is no information on a suspect as of now.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Covington teacher accused of child rape claims she is pregnant as bond is revoked

Before You Leave, Check This Out