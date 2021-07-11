Shooting in north Shelby County kills one

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: The shooting victim has died. --- One person is in critical condition after being shot in north Shelby County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened about 2:15pm at Old Brownsville and Rensslaer Drive. There is no word as to what led up to the shooting, and no suspects are in custody. The victim was taken to Regional One hospital.