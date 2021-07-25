Shooting leaves three dead in Tupelo

TUPELO, Mississippi — A shooting in Tupelo late Saturday night has killed three people.
According to published reports, the shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45pm, which is one block from the Walmart on West Main. A man was dead at the house, and a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
No arrests have been made. If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773- 8477 (TIPS) or email tips to tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.