Crime

Shooting leaves two injured near Nutbush area

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Tuesday around 4 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Reenie Avenue, where officers also located an overturned car at the scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a shooting occurred Tuesday morning at a gas station near Nutbush, according to police. 

Memphis Police responded to the incident on Sept. 26 around 4 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Reenie Avenue, where MPD dispatch said two people were injured. According to dispatch, the injured people are in non-critical condition. 

Officers also located an overturned car at the scene. A connection between the flipped car and the shooting has not been confirmed as of yet. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

