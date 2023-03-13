Woman killed at McDonald's in Orange Mound

Right now, it is unclear if the woman who was killed was a McDonald's employee or if she was a customer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in an overnight shooting at McDonalds located in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the shooting 1:58 a.m. at 1472 S Trezevant. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD has not said what led to the shooting, but witnesses at the scene told ABC24 that the shooting happened after an altercation about non-fresh food.

