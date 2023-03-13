x
Woman killed at McDonald's in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in an overnight shooting at McDonalds located in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the shooting 1:58 a.m. at 1472 S Trezevant. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, it is unclear if the woman who was killed was a McDonald's employee or if she was a customer. 

MPD has not said what led to the shooting, but witnesses at the scene told ABC24 that the shooting happened after an altercation about non-fresh food.

ABC24 is working to learn more. 

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in shooting that left three dead and one injured in Whitehaven

