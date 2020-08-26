Four charged in shooting during a fight at a Memphis restaurant

Police say two adults and two juveniles are charged, and they are looking for more suspects in the shooting outside a CiCi's Pizza.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are now charged after a shooting Tuesday outside the CiCi’s Pizza at Poplar Plaza.

Memphis Police say about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, four males, possibly juveniles, were inside the restaurant when an argument began. Police say the guys started fighting and headed outside when shots were fired.

Police say windows of the business were shot out and about 13 vehicles were hit by bullets. Investigators say about 30 people were in the area at the time, but no one was found injured at the scene.

Police say the suspects took off, but they later found a 16-year-old suspect in the 3400 block of Walnut Grove. They say a second male believed to have been part of the incident showed up in a private vehicle at Regional One with a gunshot wound. He is in non-critical condition.

Police say two adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged. Ja’Michael Kones and Ramone Ervin, both 19-years-old, are charged with aggravated assault, 22 counts of reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to the police affidavit, the two admitted to trying to shoot those involved in the fight, and ditching the guns after.

Police say an unnamed 17-year-old is charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon. An unnamed 16-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.