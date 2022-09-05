One man killed and another in critical condition after separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to one shooting Sunday, September 4 that left one man in critical condition and a separate shooting Monday, September 5 that left one man dead.
According to MPD, there was a shooting at 1698 South Parkway East at 1:27 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a make shooting victim
The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said. MPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Monday, September 5, MPD responded to an overnight shooting at 12:43 a.m. in the 4200 block of Nam Ni.
The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, and MPD said one person is in custody.
The investigation for both shootings is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the shootings call 901-528-CASH with tips.