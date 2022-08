According to MPD, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said they received calls saying that the suspect fled the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is now searching for a person of interest after a 60-year-old woman was killed in a Saturday night shooting in the 5100 block of Yale Rd. on August 13.

According to MPD, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said they received calls saying that the suspect fled the scene.

MPD released pictures of the person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.