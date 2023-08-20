x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

No suspects yet for shooting on Frayser Boulevard, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was found after a shooting call at Range Line Road and Frayser Boulevard on Sunday night.

MPD said they responded shortly before 6 p.m. and transported the man to Regional One in critical condition. 

There were multiple suspects that drove away, according to MPD. One drove away in a Black SUV and another drove away in a red vehicle, according to MPD. 

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD: One officer relieved of duty pending TBI investigation of deadly incident

Before You Leave, Check This Out