No suspects yet for shooting on Frayser Boulevard, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was found after a shooting call at Range Line Road and Frayser Boulevard on Sunday night.

MPD said they responded shortly before 6 p.m. and transported the man to Regional One in critical condition.

There were multiple suspects that drove away, according to MPD. One drove away in a Black SUV and another drove away in a red vehicle, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.