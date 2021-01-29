Shooting at Memphis hotel leads to gas station where a young suspect was found shot

Police did not release the age of the suspect who was shot, only saying he was a juvenile.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that they said left a juvenile injured.

According to police reports, officers responded to a shots fired call about 3:15 a.m. at the Memory Lane Hotel on Elvis Presley Blvd. Investigators said video surveillance showed three suspects, all males in dark clothing, going into a hotel room, then running out seconds later, with one of them falling to the ground before getting back up and running again. One man said his sister had let the suspects in, and they asked for a WiFi box, then opened fire in the room.

About the same time, officers were called to a shooting at the Fill & Save on Winchester Road. The victim/suspect told officers that he had been at an apartment complex nearby when he was shot in the back and walked to the station for help. Police said video showed the three suspects from the hotel showing up at the store, asking the clerk to call for help. Two of the suspects took off, leaving the one who was shot behind.

In a tweet, police said the person shot at the store was a juvenile but did not specify his age. He was taken to Regional One where he is in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 3:10 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1341 Winchester. A male juvenile victim was located & xported critical to ROH. Officers detained two on the scene.

This is related to the shooting call at 3524 Elvis Presley.

No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 29, 2021