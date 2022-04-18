x
One man dead after shooting at a motel on American Way

According to MPD, the suspect is a Black male with a short afro, and he was last seen in a silver Toyota sedan wearing a dark pullover.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Garden in motel at 3419 American Way on Monday, April 18 at 7:06 a.m.

In a tweet, MPD confirmed that officers found an unresponsive man after arriving on the scene. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

According to MPD, the suspect is a Black male with a short afro, and he was last seen in a silver Toyota sedan wearing a dark pullover. 

MPD is still working to confirm more details, and this is an ongoing investigation. 

