One man shot and in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 3191 Tyrol Ct. Monday March, 28 at 5:40 a.m.

When MPD arrived on the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD has not released any information about the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the story will be updated as information is obtained.