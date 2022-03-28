x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One man shot and in critical condition

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital
Credit: Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 3191 Tyrol Ct. Monday March, 28 at 5:40 a.m.

When MPD arrived on the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound. 

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD has not released any information about the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the story will be updated as information is obtained.

MPD urges anyone who has information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

RELATED: 3-year-old dies after shooting himself with an AR-15 | Mom charged

RELATED: Youth intervention group addresses recent rash of children shot in Memphis

In Other News

Three teens arrested and charged in downtown Memphis shooting that killed boy and injured girl