MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting occurred Monday night near Binghampton.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 11 just after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hollywood, where they found a man seriously injured.

He was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to MPD, a woman was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).