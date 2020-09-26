Shooting at Southland Mall injures two people

Two people were not seriously hurt in Saturday afternoon’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A shooting at the Southland Mall injured two people Saturday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting just before 5pm stemmed from an argument at the GameStop store. Crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot near an entrance.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with twists in his hair who wore dark clothes, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.