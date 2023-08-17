Gas station shooting near Makeda's Cookies on Airways leaves 2 critically injured

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men had to be airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting at a gas station across the street from the Makeda's Cookies location where Young Dolph lost his life in 2021.

Memphis Police said at 12:12 a.m., their officers responded to Methodist South Hospital, where two men arrived by private car with gunshot wounds. They were then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the shooting happened at the Valero gas station at 2337 Airways, across from the Makeda's Cookies location on Airways where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in 2021.