Shooting near Overton Park leaves man in critical condition

Memphis Police responded to a robbery and shooting call Sept. 18 around midnight at the Shell Gas Station at 1923 Poplar Ave., where officers found a 31-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect was a man wearing a medical mask, a blue vest, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).