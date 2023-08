According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at Breedlove St. and Keel Ave. around 8:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man and woman are injured after a shooting in North Memphis on Wednesday.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at Breedlove St. and Keel Ave. around 8:00 p.m.

A man and woman were injured in the shooting and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

MPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.