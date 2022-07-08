Sunday morning shooting takes place on Beale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on Beale Street early Sunday Morning. One male victim was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Beale and B.B. Kind Boulevard, MPD said.
There is no suspect information at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. That number is (901) 528-CASH.
