Shooting on I-240 sends two people to the hospital

Memphis police are looking for a suspect believed to be in a gray Infiniti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the person who fired shots on I-240 overnight that sent two people to the hospital.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. on I-240 between Getwell and S. Perkins. One shooting victim was found at a Citgo gas station, the second victim was found at a Taco Bell, both in the 2700 block of S. Perkins.

UPDATE

Both victims are listed as non-critical.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred on I240 between Getwell and Perkins.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a gray-colored Infiniti. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 11, 2021

This is the second shooting between Getwell and S. Perkins this week.