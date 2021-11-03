x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Shooting on I-240 sends two people to the hospital

Memphis police are looking for a suspect believed to be in a gray Infiniti
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the person who fired shots on I-240 overnight that sent two people to the hospital.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. on I-240 between Getwell and S. Perkins.  One shooting victim was found at a Citgo gas station, the second victim was found at a Taco Bell, both in the 2700 block of S. Perkins.

Both are at Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a gray-colored Infiniti.

This is the second shooting between Getwell and S. Perkins this week.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Related Articles