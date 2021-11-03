Shooting on I-240 sends two people to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the person who fired shots on I-240 overnight that sent two people to the hospital.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. on I-240 between Getwell and S. Perkins. One shooting victim was found at a Citgo gas station, the second victim was found at a Taco Bell, both in the 2700 block of S. Perkins.
Both are at Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a gray-colored Infiniti.
This is the second shooting between Getwell and S. Perkins this week.
This is an ongoing investigation.