I-240 open; MPD continues to investigate highway shooting

MPD had eastbound lanes of I-240 between Getwell and South Perkins closed for a time early Tuesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 6:10 a.m.: I-240 has reopened and traffic is moving along.

The shooting investigation continues.

A section of Interstate 240 is closed Tuesday morning while Memphis police officers investigate a shooting.

All eastbound lanes of I-240 have been shut down between Getwell and South Perkins.

Local 24 News has confirmed one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.

A vehicle on the scene had multiple bullet holes in it and a window was shot out.

#Breaking overnight - a shooting on Interstate 240 has shut down east bound lanes at Getwell Rd pic.twitter.com/WA0bAm4zoC — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) March 9, 2021

There is no suspect information at this time.

MPD says that section of I-240 will be shut down for an unspecified time. Take an alternate route.