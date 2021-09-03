x
I-240 open; MPD continues to investigate highway shooting

MPD had eastbound lanes of I-240 between Getwell and South Perkins closed for a time early Tuesday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 6:10 a.m.: I-240 has reopened and traffic is moving along.

The shooting investigation continues.

-------------------

A section of Interstate 240 is closed Tuesday morning while Memphis police officers investigate a shooting.

All eastbound lanes of I-240 have been shut down between Getwell and South Perkins.

Local 24 News has confirmed one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.  

A vehicle on the scene had multiple bullet holes in it and a window was shot out.

There is no suspect information at this time.

MPD says that section of I-240 will be shut down for an unspecified time.  Take an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation.

