I-240 open; MPD continues to investigate highway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 6:10 a.m.: I-240 has reopened and traffic is moving along.
The shooting investigation continues.
A section of Interstate 240 is closed Tuesday morning while Memphis police officers investigate a shooting.
All eastbound lanes of I-240 have been shut down between Getwell and South Perkins.
Local 24 News has confirmed one person was injured and taken to an area hospital.
A vehicle on the scene had multiple bullet holes in it and a window was shot out.
There is no suspect information at this time.
MPD says that section of I-240 will be shut down for an unspecified time. Take an alternate route.
This is an ongoing investigation.