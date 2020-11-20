x
3 people hurt in Memphis drive-by shooting

Suspects drove off possibly in a white car going west on Poplar Avenue.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shortly before 4 Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Tillman Street close to Poplar Avenue. Three people were in a 2006 Infiniti M35X and stopped while heading south towards Poplar. 

Another car pulled up beside them when a passenger from that car got out and fired shots at the victims. One person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second was grazed by a bullet and was taken in non-critical condition, while a third person was treated on the scene with minor injuries.

The suspects sped off and headed westbound on Poplar Avenue in possibly a white car. The victims drove to a house on Poplar where police were called.

It is unknown if the victims knew the subjects or not.

If you have any information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.

