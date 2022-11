Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the suspects are still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night near Sheffield High School in Memphis' Parkway Village neighborhood.

Memphis Police said at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at South Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue.

Three victims were located and transported to Regional One Hospital and are listed in critical condition.

The suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger.