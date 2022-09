Memphis Police said the two women are in critical condition and there is no information on a suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Trigg neighborhood of Memphis has two women in critical condition Friday night, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m. to a shooting at a house. The two women were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time.