At around 9:00 p.m., MPD said they responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Point Pleasant Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a woman was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in southeast Memphis.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Point Pleasant Ave.

One woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.