x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting takes place in Lakeland, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives were conducting an investigation around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the office's Twitter page.

More Videos

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office communicated that they are continuing to investigate the Jan. 14 shooting death of a woman at Breezy Shores Cove in Lakeland, Tennessee.

This woman has been identified as 53-year-old Erin Last, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office communicated that they are looking for multiple suspects responsible for thefts from motor vehicles and a carjacking in this area in addition to this shooting.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Originally, Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives communicated that they were conducting an investigation around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the office's Twitter page.

No one has been detained as of press time, and this is an ongoing investigation, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out