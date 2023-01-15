Shooting takes place in Lakeland, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office communicated that they are continuing to investigate the Jan. 14 shooting death of a woman at Breezy Shores Cove in Lakeland, Tennessee.
This woman has been identified as 53-year-old Erin Last, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office communicated that they are looking for multiple suspects responsible for thefts from motor vehicles and a carjacking in this area in addition to this shooting.
The sheriff's office encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Originally, Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives communicated that they were conducting an investigation around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the office's Twitter page.
No one has been detained as of press time, and this is an ongoing investigation, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.