Shooting takes place in Lakeland, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives were conducting an investigation around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the office's Twitter page.

LAKELAND, Tenn. — Detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office communicated that they are continuing to investigate the Jan. 14 shooting death of a woman at Breezy Shores Cove in Lakeland, Tennessee.

This woman has been identified as 53-year-old Erin Last, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office communicated that they are looking for multiple suspects responsible for thefts from motor vehicles and a carjacking in this area in addition to this shooting.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 14, 2023

