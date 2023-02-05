Shooting takes place on Perkins and I-240, Memphis police say

One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place near I-240 and Perkins Road on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers responded and found a victim who had been shot, according to MPD. That victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

The right ramp has been closed as of 5:30 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.