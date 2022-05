MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead, according to the department's Twitter.

At 7:39 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4470 Sunny View Drive. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. 901-528-CASH with any information. pic.twitter.com/TxhLkUzfyr

The incident occurred at 4470 Sunny View Drive, and a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. As this is an ongoing investigation, 901-528-CASH can be reached to share information related to this incident.