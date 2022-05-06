Shooting in Westwood leaves 2 dead and 1 injured

The shooter committed suicide after breaking into a home, killing a 22-year-old woman, and injuring a 64-year-old woman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 3680 Masterson Cv. Thursday, May 5 at 10:28 p.m. where two people were killed and one person was injured.

According to MPD, the shooter broke into the home and shot a 64-year-old woman. She is now in non-critical condition.

After shooting one victim, the shooter, 33-years-old, then shot and killed a 22-year-old woman who was also in the home before killing himself.