x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting in Westwood leaves 2 dead and 1 injured

The shooter committed suicide after breaking into a home, killing a 22-year-old woman, and injuring a 64-year-old woman.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 3680 Masterson Cv. Thursday, May 5 at 10:28 p.m. where two people were killed and one person was injured. 

According to MPD, the shooter broke into the home and shot a 64-year-old woman. She is now in non-critical condition. 

After shooting one victim, the shooter, 33-years-old, then shot and killed a 22-year-old woman who was also in the home before killing himself. 

According to MPD, the victims knew the shooter, but their relationship is unclear at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

A grieving mother chooses daily to turn her pain into purpose