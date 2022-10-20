x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lafayette County deputies shoot and kill man they said took two teens hostage in Oxford

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after deputies shot the man, who they said pointed a weapon at them during negotiations.
Credit: Lafayette County Sheriff's Department

OXFORD, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said Thursday they are investigating after Lafayette County deputies shot and killed a man who had reportedly taken a woman and her two teenage children hostage.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a domestic call to 911 about 9:45 p.m. The MBI said the scene was near Highway 334 in Oxford, Mississippi. 

The sheriff's office said 911 dispatchers could hear a man and woman arguing, and the woman kept asking the man to give her the gun. They said deputies arrived to find the woman outside the home. She told deputies her two teenage children, ages 19 and 16, were barricaded in their rooms inside the home.

The sheriff's department said deputies began negotiating with the man to let the teens go and surrender, but at one point, they said he pointed a weapon at deputies, who fired, hitting the suspect. They said he died at the scene.

The teens were safely removed from the home and taken to a safe place.

The MBI said agents are currently gathering evidence and investigating the incident.

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Posted by Lafayette County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

RELATED: Ben Crump picks up case of Terence Caffey in-custody death

RELATED: Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

RELATED: Man charged with second-degree murder in deadly Binghampton shooting

RELATED: Cleotha Henderson, charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder, waives preliminary hearing

RELATED: Case against adult charged in murder of Memphis pastor will go before grand jury

RELATED: Second suspect officially charged in deadly hit-and-run in Oxford

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cleotha Henderson, charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder, waives preliminary hearing

Before You Leave, Check This Out