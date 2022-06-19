Two separate shootings just hours apart leave one man dead and a woman injured

MPD said anyone who has any additional information about the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 to submit an anonymous tip.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after officers responded to a downtown shooting Sunday, June 19, police said.

According to Memphis Police Department, officers found the male victim after arrivi8ng at 280 G.E. Patterson Ave at 8:18 p.m.

Officers responded to another shooting at 460 Lipford St. just two hours later at 10:09 p.m. that left one woman injured.

According to MPD, the woman was originally transported to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but her condition was later determined to be non-critical.

One person was detained, but the investigation is still ongoing, MPD said.

