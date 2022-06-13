Two more shooting reports close the weekend, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition.

Anyone who has ay information about the weekend shootings can call Crime Stoppers with tips at 901-528-2274.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department confirmed that there were two more shootings on Sunday in addition to the Saturday night shooting and two Sunday morning shootings that were previously reported.

The shootings happened within hours of each other, leaving one man dead and the other in critical condition.

On 10:48 a.m. Sunday morning, MPD responded to a shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one wounded male victim. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital where he later died because of his injuries.

MPD said they do not have anyone in custody for the homicide at this time.

At 10:48 am, Officers responded to 2515 Woodcliff Road (Ridgecrest Apartments) in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male victim on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. No one is in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/80b8aCZis6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

Later Sunday at 5:28 p.m., MPD responded to another shooting at 353 Driver St.

When officers made the scene, they found one male victim. The victim was transported tot he hospital in critical condition.

MPD said that they investigation for both shootings is ongoing.

Officers had yet another busy, violent weekend.

On June. 12, 2022, at 5:28 pm, Officers responded to a shooting at 353 Driver Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male victim on the scene, and he was transported critical to Regional One. No one is in custody at this time.



This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/QrRyJqnpI0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2022