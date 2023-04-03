Three separate shootings leave two dead and one person critically injured.

MPD said the investigations for these shootings are ongoing. Anyone with any information can call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed and another man was critically injured in three weekend shootings.

According to Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Jackson Ave. and Tillman St. Sunday, April 2 at 7:44 p.m. One man was found with a gunshot wound.

MPD said he was transported to Regional One Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Another man was killed in a shooting near the area of Frayser Blvd. and University St. According to MPD, on Sunday, officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The last shooting lingered over into Monday. MPD responded to a shooting at the intersection of Chelsea and Carpenter at 12:09 a.m. on April 3. The victim was located in critical condition.

