Shootout on Interstate 40 critically injures one

Shots were fired while cars were speeding on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten
Credit: TDOT

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

One person is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 40.

According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were speeding on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten just before 7pm Wednesday night when people from inside a Chevy Impala and a Jeep fired shots.

The person who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

