Shootout on Interstate 40 injures one

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
One person has been injured after a shootout on Interstate 40.
According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were speeding on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten just before 7pm Wednesday night when people from inside a Chevy Impala and a Jeep fired shots.
The person who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but since then has been upgraded to non-critical.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.