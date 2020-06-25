x
Shootout on Interstate 40 injures one

Shots were fired while cars were speeding on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

One person has been injured after a shootout on Interstate 40.

According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were speeding on I-40 between Sycamore View and Whitten just before 7pm Wednesday night when people from inside a Chevy Impala and a Jeep fired shots.

The person who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but since then has been upgraded to non-critical.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

