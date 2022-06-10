Investigators learn about gunfire at Byhalia High School after shell casing was found

Byhalia Police tell ABC24 no one was hurt. One juvenile has been arrested.

BYHALIA, Mississippi — A juvenile has been arrested after at least one shot was apparently fired Friday morning on the campus of Byhalia High School in Mississippi.

Byhalia Police told ABC24 they and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 10 a.m. about a shell casing found on campus. The chief said an investigation revealed there had been at least one shot fired earlier that morning.

He said about 7:40 a.m. several juveniles had pulled up to the school, and someone got out of one car and shot at the other car. He said a car was struck, but no one was injured.

The chief said the kids left after the shooting, but no law enforcement knew what happened until kids apparently told parents and the casing was found. He said one juvenile was arrested, but no ages have been released.

We’re told summer school and summer practices have been taking place on campus, which is why the kids may have shown up there early.