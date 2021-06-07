Shots fired at Gibson's Donuts, and now the owner is improving security measures

Shattered glass, bullet holes, and more damage were reported Monday morning. No one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “It was a carjacking that went bad,” said Gibsons Donuts owner Don DeWeese.

At the iconic Memphis breakfast spot, employees started shifts Monday morning to find bullet holes and shattered glass when they arrived.

DeWeese said a white pickup truck was parked outside the store early Monday morning. Three men approached the pickup, one of them carrying a gun and attempted to car jack the victim, according to security camera footage he said.

The victim refused and ran away, it was then that DeWeese alleges someone fired those shots that resulted in damage to the store.

He said violence is something his business is used to.

Back in December a robbery happened there.

He told Local 24 News, his employees are pretty shaken up, but it wasn’t enough to deter the regulars from grabbing a bite.

“We’re open 24 hours a day, we have to be here cooking the donuts all night long. If we close from 10 to 6 pm, people are going mad as heck at us because we won’t open that door,” DeWeese said.

Open at all hours of the day, DeWeese said incidents like these won’t shut down operations any time soon.

Instead of closing at night, he’s taking action to prevent more violence at his shop.

DeWeese said, “We’re adding 8 new cameras on the property. We’re adding more lights out into the parking lot.”

He’s also thinking about hiring a security guard.

He said while unfortunate, things like this can happen in any city. He’s just thankful none of his workers were hurt.

“What we learned from this is… if somebody comes to me, I’m going to give them my keys,” he said.

Local 24 is working to confirm with MPD more suspect and victim information. This is a developing story. Check back on this story for new information.



