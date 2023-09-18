x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shots fired at McDonald's in Frayser

No injuries were reported, according to Memphis Police.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired Sunday night at a McDonald's restaurant in Frayser, Memphis Police said. 

The incident occurred at 2681 Frayser Blvd. According to MPD, there were no injuries. 

A McDonald's spokesperson released the following statement about the shooting:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved, and we are thankful that no one was injured in this incident. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers and the community remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.” 

More Videos

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out