Shots fired at McDonald's in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired Sunday night at a McDonald's restaurant in Frayser, Memphis Police said.
The incident occurred at 2681 Frayser Blvd. According to MPD, there were no injuries.
A McDonald's spokesperson released the following statement about the shooting:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved, and we are thankful that no one was injured in this incident. The safety and well-being of our crew, customers and the community remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”