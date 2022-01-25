Shots fired at MPD officers responding to Sonic robbery

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was an exchange of gunfire Monday night between police and suspects when officers responded to a robbery at the Sonic Drive-In in Parkway Village.

The shootout happened just after 9 p.m. when officers were flagged down for an armed robbery at the Sonic at 2865 S. Perkins.

MPD said, as officers arrived, the suspects fired shots, hitting a squad car. Officers fires shots back toward the suspects. No officers or robbery victims were injured in the shooting. It's unknow if a suspect was shot.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Armed Robbery with shots fired at officers. pic.twitter.com/XFQOpRUQ4m — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 25, 2022