Shots fired at off-duty MPD officer; suspect charged

MPD investigating two shootings on Memphis highways in less than 12 hours.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Memphis police have charged the man accused of firing shots at an off-duty officer early Wednesday morning.

Trae Payne, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and reckless driving.

The victim is an off-duty MPD officer. He was in his personal vehicle at the time of the incident.

Memphis police have arrested a suspect in one of two recent highway shootings.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shots fired call at I-240 and Poplar just after 1:30 Wednesday morning. The victim told officers, the suspect in a green Ranger fired shots toward them.

Officers spotted the vehicle and followed it to Collierville. The suspect was arrested in the 300 block of Fletcher Road.

