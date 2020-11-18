Shots fired at off-duty MPD officer; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Memphis police have charged the man accused of firing shots at an off-duty officer early Wednesday morning.
Trae Payne, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and reckless driving.
The victim is an off-duty MPD officer. He was in his personal vehicle at the time of the incident.
--------------------
Memphis police have arrested a suspect in one of two recent highway shootings.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shots fired call at I-240 and Poplar just after 1:30 Wednesday morning. The victim told officers, the suspect in a green Ranger fired shots toward them.
Officers spotted the vehicle and followed it to Collierville. The suspect was arrested in the 300 block of Fletcher Road.
There were no injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.