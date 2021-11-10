Shots fired into Dyersburg home with baby inside

Officers said they found 22 shell casings and determined that the shots were fired into the front door, front windows, west side windows and the back door.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Shots were fired into a house in Dyersburg with a baby inside Sunday night, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Curry Street. Witnesses told police they heard 25-30 gunshots.

At the time of the shooting, police said a woman and her baby were inside the house in the bedroom.

Police said there were no injuries and one of the shots hit a gas line that required the Dyersburg Fire Department and the Dyersburg Gas Department to respond.

October 11, 2021 DPD investigating shooting Last night around 10:39 p.m., DPD responded to calls of multiple shots... Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Monday, October 11, 2021