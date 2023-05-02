Shots fired into FOX13 office on Highland Street, MPD says suspect in custody

Memphis Police responded to the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's nearby. FOX 13 employees tell us no one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in police custody after firing shots into FOX13 Memphis' South Highland Street office, Memphis Police told us Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., reports of shots fired at the office at 485 South Highland Street surfaced, and several FOX 13 employees told us a shooter shot into the building through security doors with a rifle.

We are told no one has been injured.

Memphis Police said they arrived on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's on 521 South Highland, near the TV station. They now say the suspect is in custody, and charges should come later in the afternoon.

There is currently a heavy police presence on South Highland Street, and police are surrounding businesses on the Highland Strip. Avoid the area.

Officers are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee's located at 521 South Highland. We ask that everyone stay out of the area until the situation has been resolved. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2023

The University of Memphis urged its students and staff to remain indoors, as the situation is close to their campus. They released the following statement:

The University and Police Services are issuing this message in a continuing effort to communicate safety information to our students, faculty, staff and visitors.

On May 2, 2023, at approximately 11:27 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to an active shooter situation off campus near Highland and Midland. The suspect has been contained near Highland and Mynders. All faculty, staff and students are advised to avoid Highland until further notice and remain indoors if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police or the Memphis Police Department.