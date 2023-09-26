Shots fired during gas station robbery down the street from Memphis Police Station

MPD said three women and two men are wanted in the robbery attempt early Tuesday morning not far from the Tillman Station.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said shots were fired during a gas station robbery early Tuesday morning just down the street from an MPD station.

MPD officers responded to a robbery just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the gas station in the 2900 block of Walnut Grove Rd. at Tillman St. That’s just a few blocks south of the Memphis Police Department’s Tillman Station.

Investigators said three women and two men had tried to rob the gas station ad fired shots during the attempt.

MPD said no injuries were reported. A description of the suspects has not been released.