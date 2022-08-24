No injuries after shots fired near Germantown High School

Germantown police said officers were sent to the 2400 block of Arthur Road around 2:35 p.m. about reports of gunfire in the area.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon near Germantown High School, according to the Germantown Police Department.

Germantown police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Arthur Road around 2:35 p.m. about reports of gunfire in the area.

Police said officers found evidence that shots had been fired.

As of 4:15 p.m., police said it's unclear if anyone had been injured.

ATF Nashville is assisting Germantown police with their ongoing investigation.