Crime

No injuries after shots fired near Germantown High School

Germantown police said officers were sent to the 2400 block of Arthur Road around 2:35 p.m. about reports of gunfire in the area.
Credit: ABC24

Germantown police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Arthur Road around 2:35 p.m. about reports of gunfire in the area. 

Police said officers found evidence that shots had been fired. 

As of 4:15 p.m., police said it's unclear if anyone had been injured. 

ATF Nashville is assisting Germantown police with their ongoing investigation.

