MPD said the incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday in front of a home on S. Cox.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured early Friday morning when he was shot during an attempted carjacking near Cooper Young.

Memphis police said the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Cox.

The only suspect description is that he was wearing a gray hoodie.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.