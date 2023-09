MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said shots were fired at a fire station in Raleigh early Tuesday morning.

MPD officers responded to a call about shots fired just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at Memphis Fire Station #47 in the 3500 block of Coleman Rd. near Yale Rd. Investigators said the station had been hit by bullets and was damaged.