MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired Friday evening near a mall in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened near Wolfchase Galleria around 5 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries and an arrest has not been made.

If you have any information that can help police investigators, call 901-528-CASH.