Memphis Police said no officers or suspects were hit, and three people were taken into custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Friday after they opened fire at a Memphis Police officer near a police station on Raines Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police said no one was struck by gunfire as the suspects fired at an officer near the station on Raines.

The three were taken into custody.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.