Shots fired overnight near University of Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired early Monday morning near the University of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call a little after 1 a.m. on Brister Street and Midland Avenue. A resident in the area told police he heard shots fired while on his front porch on Watauga Avenue and saw a skinny man wearing black clothes leaving the area toward the Serenity Towers on 400 South Highland Street.

According to MPD, another witness on Watauga said he also heard shots. He looked out his window and saw a man in dark clothes placing a pistol in his pocket.

MPD conducted a search but did not find the suspect. However, they found five possible .223/556mm spent casings near Midland Avenue and Brister Street.