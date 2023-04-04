Shots fired during standoff with Bartlett Police

An ABC24 crew on scene heard multiple shots fired during the standoff at a house on Woodlawn Street and Court Street in Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Shots rang out during an apparent standoff between police and at least one person who barricaded themselves inside a home in Bartlett Tuesday.

Bartlett Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2900 block of Court Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers confronted a man who was brandishing multiple guns. This resulted in a brief standoff and negotiation.

When an ABC24 crew arrived on scene, several gunshots were heard.

We do not know if anyone was injured by the gunfire, but Bartlett Police said the man was arrested and taken into custody.

Bartlett Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.