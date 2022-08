According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shots fired call, but found no one injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said it is looking for two suspects after investigators said shots were fired inside the Wolfchase Galleria in Cordova Wednesday.

According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m., but officers found no one injured.

Investigators said two men were seen taking off from the scene in a black sedan.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.